LinkedIn reveals 10 words overused by UAE jobseekers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

LinkedIn reveals 10 words overused by UAE jobseekers

Most commonly used terms no longer impress recruiters

 

Dubai: Research has it that recruiters spend only less than a minute reading a CV to determine whether the job applicant is the right fit for a vacancy. That means candidates need to ensure their profile stands out and makes a good impression.

However, a lot of jobseekers in the UAE are still failing to market themselves better online. An analysis by professional networking platform LinkedIn showed that a significant number of candidate profiles in the UAE need some sprucing up, as overused words continue to make their way into the summary or job description sections.

LinkedIn sifted through profiles of millions of UAE residents and found ten most overused words that don’t really mean anything to head hunters or employers. Among the buzzwords that keep showing up are ‘leadership’, ‘specialised’ and ‘expert’.

There’s a good number of professionals who are also fond of spicing up their profiles with words like ‘excellent,’ ‘strategic’ and ‘experienced.’ The other top favourites are ‘responsible,’ ‘passionate,’ ‘certified’ and ‘dynamic.’

According to LinkedIn, using such buzzwords isn't going to help candidates land a job. “These words are so generic and overused they don’t convey anything about individual’s professional achievements and accomplishments.”

Hiring experts earlier interviewed by Gulf News had shared the same view. Annalinde Nickisch of The Thought Factory, said that the use of cliché superlatives is no longer impressing recruiters. “I’d rather see applicants present themselves in a more unique way, supported with facts of their achievements, such as targets realised, projects worked on, among others,” she said.

The problem with generic terms is that they’re vague and don’t really tell hiring managers whether the candidate is the right person for the role.

“Instead of using buzzwords like ‘strategic,’ prove it by uploading presentations or projects that bring this to life,” advised Christopher Sandford, bestselling biographer who is well accustomed to articulating others’ achievements.

“Help paint the picture of your special skills and unique background – whether that’s an image from a launch of a big campaign or the blog you write in your spare time.”

Nada Enan, senior manager for marketing and public relations at LinkedIn Middle East and North Africa, said that by using buzzwords to describe their professional accomplishments, candidates put themselves at risk of ‘blending into the background instead.’

Conveying the right message is essential, especially since recruiters have very limited time to review candidate profiles. According to an eye-tracking study by TheLadders.com, professional recruiters glance at a person’s CV for only about six seconds, on average.

More from Employment

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsEmployment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Employment

UAE jobs: Sectors hiring the most in 2017

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE