EGA posts 10% increase in net income in 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

EGA posts 10% increase in net income in 2016

Revenue decreases by 9% to Dh17.1b

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the UAE outside the oil and gas industry, reported net income of Dh2.1 billion for 2016, an increase of 10 per cent compared to 2015 figure of Dh1.9 billion.

The company attributed the rise in net income to record production and a strong focus on cost control.

Revenue for 2016 was Dh17.1 billion, a decrease of 9 per cent from Dh18.7 billion in 2015 as a result of lower global aluminium prices, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Dh5.0 billion, in line with 2015.

EGA’s aluminium production during 2016 was a record 2.5 million tonnes of hot metal, an increase from 2015’s 2.4 million tonnes, the company said.

EGA, equally-owned by Mubadala Development Company and Investment Corporation of Dubai, owns and operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali in Dubai and Al Taweelah in Abu Dhabi. EGA’s production makes the UAE the fourth-largest aluminium producing nation in the world.

Last year, the company made progress in its strategic objective of expanding upstream in the aluminium value chain and internationally to create new revenue streams and secure strategic supplies for the UAE’s aluminium industry.

In June, EGA’s Board approved construction of a 12 million tonnes per annum bauxite mine (with future expansion potential) and associated export facilities in Kamsar in the Republic of Guinea in EGA’s first expansion into mining, managed through its subsidiary company Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC).

The company also said there was significant construction progress on EGA’s first phase of its Al Taweelah alumina refinery during 2016, targeting a capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum of smelter grade alumina, with further expansion potential on its site adjacent to the Al Taweelah smelter.

Abdulla Kalban, EGA’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said: “The hard work of EGA’s employees delivered strong financial performance in 2016 despite challenging conditions in the global aluminium market. This is a result of our focus on cost management, operational efficiencies, continuous improvement of our technology, and responsiveness to the needs of our customers around the world.”

EGA supplies aluminium to some 300 customers in over 60 countries worldwide.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, getthat.com.

More from Construction

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsConstruction

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
masdar

Also In Construction

Arabtec targets 2019 for return to profitability

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays