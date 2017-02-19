Lawyers, accountants, bankers bemoan boring jobs

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lawyers, accountants, bankers bemoan boring jobs

Eight out of ten legal professionals say their work is repetitive and dull

 

Dubai: Do you always feel like you’re stuck in a rut, or your work has become a repetitive, meaningless routine? You’re not alone.

According to a study released by a salary benchmarking site, legal, accounting, finance, sales and engineering professionals are at the top of this year’s list of most bored employees in the world.

In its survey among 1,300 workers in different countries including the UAE, Emolument found that people working in the legal field are the least enthusiastic about their jobs, with eight out of ten of them saying they are bored at work. The repetitiveness of dull daily tasks in a junior lawyer’s working week, which mostly involves researching cases and rulings, is most likely to blame.

Many of those working in project management may receive one of the highest monthly salaries, but they are the second most bored of all, with 78 per cent complaining the lack of thrill in their job.

“Sometimes it feels like I'm an overpaid secretary. The job mostly involves chasing people so that they do their job and meet deadlines,” says one project manager in Dubai with a double-digit monthly income.

Most employees working in support functions can relate to lawyers and project managers as well, with seven out of ten (71 per cent) of professionals in this field saying they have a dull work routine.

More than six out of ten of those working in consulting and accounting, financial services and banking, engineering and sales are likewise bored.

Regardless of their professions, however, workers holding entry-level roles (66 per cent) are the most bored, followed by junior managers, CEOs, CTOs and CFOs (65 per cent), managers (64 per cent) and senior managers (64 per cent).

The good news, though, is that there are still many professionals out there who find meaning in their work. Among the employees surveyed, those who are into research and development (R&D) find the most fun at work.

According to Emolument, more than half (55 per cent) of R&D employees claimed they’re not bored at work. “R&D professionals are among the least bored employees,” said the site.

“Bolstered by inquisitiveness and constant improvement and iterations is a highly positive dynamic which helps employees remain alert and motivated.”

Here are a few tips on how to keep the fun at work

1.Keep personal problems personal. Leave your non-work related worries at home so you can focus and be productive at work.

2.Create an office nest. Spice up your workspace a bit with things that make you comfortable and relaxed at work.

3.Develop an office support system. It’s better to voice out your feelings to your colleagues at work who share similar backgrounds or lifestyles, rather than bottle up everything inside.

4.Eat healthy and drink lots of water – this can positively impact your energy level and attitude.

5.Be organised. Create a manageable schedule to handle your workload and manage deadlines.

6.Move around. Don’t just sit all day or for hours on end. Stand up and move a little.

7.Don’t try to change your co-workers, try to change the way you react to them. Don’t get affected by your colleagues’ actions.

8.Reward yourself, either by having dinner with friends, watching a movie or exercising.

9.Take a breather. Take a yoga class or do some yoga moves to practice “the breath of joy.”

10.Focus on the positive. Identify the things that you like at work, no matter how small or simple they may be: the nice view from your office window, friendly officemates.

Source: Monster.com

More from Careers

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsCareers

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Careers

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Business Gallery

Vintage cars paraded on Delhi roads

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world