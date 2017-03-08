24 UAE firms recognised for best workplace practices

Dubai: Logistics company DHL remained the best company to work for in UAE this year, according to the latest annual benchmarking study released by global research firm Great Place to Work on Wednesday.

For the fourth consecutive year, DHL has topped the table for organisations with outstanding workplace cultures, followed by Omnicom Media Group, Splash, THE One and Weber Shandwick in the top five.

Rounding up the top ten are Estee Lauder Companies, HILTI Emirates, FedEx, Hilton and MARS.

The last 14 slots on the list went to Biz Group, Hyatt, Eros Group, WSP I Parsons Brinckerhoff, Leminar, UAE Exchange, Al Fakher Tobacco, Dulsco, NMC Healthcare, Philips, Delta Partners, Danzas AEI Emirates, Mundi Pharma and Redington.

Every year, Great Place to Work recognises the top companies in over 50 countries worldwide, to promote better workplace experience.

UAE’s consistent winner, DHL has been recognised for according its employees greater priority over any other business practice.

According to Great Place to Work, the company understands that a motivated and engaged worker can drive productivity and profits.

“DHL prioritises living by its core values, nurturing employee development, creating a fun work environment, being transparent, listening and acting on employee feedback and celebrating successes,” the award-giving body said.

Here's a quick look at the top five companies and what makes them great:

DHL: DHL started its journey as an employer of choice by setting the right standards and developing the best policies, but what created the competitive advantage is DHL’s close monitoring of the application of these practices and policies, leaving no room for deviation or bias.

This proactive approach means DHL is prepared for any market change that may affect the employment experience and that they tackle those changes with the best attitude and practices.

Omnicom Media Group: Omnicom Media Group MENA’s people are the company’s biggest asset. It is they who set the organisation apart from its competitors. This is why the communications group focuses so much on the continuous development and wellbeing of staff. It has become famous for its workplace culture; for adding purpose to the roles of its employees; for stimulating their growth through a comprehensive learning and development academy; and for promoting a healthier lifestyle with its corporate wellness program.

The latest initiatives introduced by the company include the extension of maternity leave to 90 days, introduction of an app called OMGene, designed to keep employees abreast of the latest developments within the company, gauge their feedback and add value to their relationship.

Splash: The organisation is passionate about its people and ensures that they remain at the core of its business and strategy. Championing people by investing a significant amount of time listening to their feedback and bringing about change is the forte of Splash’s CEO.

With programs like “Meet the CEO”, "Retail Employees Day", "IIM Leadership Development Program", “Hello HR”, “Goal 360” and “Spotlight” Splash has been able to instill an emotional connection that brings forth respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie within their people and the organisation.

THE One: The company makes sure it raises the bar by adopting the best practices in the market. THE One’s unique culture is rooted in the company’s Core Purpose of Changing the World Together through various CSR activities, including hiring challenged employees.

This collaborative spirit is carried through into every aspect of the working environment, where employees feel they each make a difference as part of their daily job. This results in highly engaged staff, while reinforcing the company’s supportive family culture.

Weber Shandwick:The public relations firm has programs that instill a sense of belonging and empowerment in the most friendly environment. It offers yoga sessions, wellness workshops, health checkups and many more healthy initiatives. Its staff work in decorated areas.

There are also inspiration boards that allow employees to enjoy a collaborative office layout. To promote self-development among its staff, the company offers several tools, including a dynamic online platform for career advancement, "lunch & learn" sessions, as well as access to leading online learning portals and one-on-one coaching. Internal awards seek to recognise star talent.

The initiatives don't stop there. The company also offers annual raffle prizes for extra leave, engages in pro-bono work and runs a very competitive Halloween costume contest.