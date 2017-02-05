When the bank becomes your buddy

Several countries are witnessing the dawn of a new generation of banking with the launch of digital banks. Moven in the US, Atom and Monzo in the UK, Hello and Fidor in Europe, DBS DigiBank in India, WeBank in China, and now Liv. in the UAE, are using the new paradigm to make a clear distinction between merely creating user-friendly digital channels for a conventional bank, and redefining from the ground up the processes, products and technology of the banking experience.

A digital bank has the opportunity to shed the legacy systems built from decades of conventional banking and re-imagine the entire relationship with a customer. In the process, the digital bank hands control back to the customer, empowering them to take charge of the experience.

No one wakes up in the morning looking forward to going to a bank. For the millennial generation in particular, a banking transaction is a necessary pit stop so you can go to that concert this weekend, pay for the adventure trip you’ve been planning for the past month, or order the new VR gear.

Much of the technology evolution so far in the banking space has been about bringing the bank to the consumer via web and mobile apps that can be used to transfer money, pay bills, apply for a loan, scan and deposit a cheque and even acquire a queuing token if you’re planning to walk into the branch.

The invisible wingman

And that is where we see the biggest argument for a digital bank to be built from the ground up. It’s not as if visiting the bank’s branch is on anyone’s bucket list. Why recreate the banking experience, via an app or a website? Because that is exactly what it is: a digital way to perform the same transactions in the same way as has been done for decades.

Pure digital banking takes this to a whole new level by making the bank your invisible wingman who frictionlessly enables the lifestyle of your choice without the distraction of filling forms and understanding jargon. After all, you only live once.

This is the philosophy that drives the launch of the UAE’s first digital bank for millennials, Liv., by Emirates NBD. As a customer – which you become within minutes with a few clicks without needing to visit a branch or signing any paperwork – your money is divided into two categories: money that you have and money that you can get.

Instead of forcing the customer to fit their financial needs into a bank’s pre-defined set of products or the need to apply for them in pre-defined ways, a digital bank inverts the process. It puts the customer in charge of what they want at every step – from how much money is available, to how it is delivered, and how it will be paid back using channels and terms that suit the customer rather than the bank.

The rationale for the digital bank is simple: the two billion global population of millennials may have a small financial footprint relative to those older than they are, but this generation has very different sets of behaviour, demanding products and processes that are truly digital, not just a digital wrapping on legacy front-ends.

Success factors

There are many things a digital bank is not. A real digital bank is not a mirror of your branch on your phone or tablet, recreating the frustration window by window. And it’s not a sub-reddit of bankers trying to sell products by imitating teentalk.

It is not as if digital banks have taken the financial world by storm… yet. Put together, digital banks still only account for about 1 per cent of total global banking. This is expected to rise exponentially to about 17 per cent over the next five years, however, as digital banks mature and the young customers they acquire as first movers in this financial revolution, become the high-income mature professionals and businesspersons who continue to earn revenues for the bank.

Such success will depend on multiple factors, of which the two most important ones relate to robust risk protocols and building customer trust. This leads me to believe that an existing conventional bank that launches a pure-play digital bank has a higher potential for success than a standalone digital bank, as it already has the two main building blocks in place.

It also has an existing customer base that can be used as a starting point for conversion, although true success will be defined by the number of incremental users acquired for the digital bank, thereby increasing financial inclusion.

In the final analysis, digital banks score high as the lifestyle enablers of a new, digitally savvy generation that often refuses to play by legacy rules. It remains to be seen to what extent this advantage has the potential to disrupt conventional banking and translate into a high degree of success.

— Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head – Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates NBD.