UK’s banking loss may be New York’s gain in Brexit

The expertise of London may be hard to replicate in cities such as Paris and Frankfurt

Image Credit: Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk along Wall Street as a Christmas tree stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. US stocks fluctuated with the Dow Jones industrial Average failing to move up to 20,000 as oil erased gains ahead of the holidays.
Gulf News
 

NEW YORK: New York rather than the European Union may be the winner from any exodus of financial services from London unless Brexit negotiators on both sides are pragmatic, UK lawmakers have warned.

Without early clarity on the future relationship between Britain and the EU, banks and other financial firms may set up subsidiaries and transfer workers abroad, the House of Lords EU Committee said in a report. The expertise lost may be hard to replicate in cities such as Paris and Frankfurt, which are “far behind” London and New York as financial-services centres.

“EU firms rely on the services provided in the UK, and pain caused to the UK’s financial sector will not be the EU’s gain, but New York’s,” Kishwer Falkner, who heads inquiries into EU financial affairs for the panel, said in a statement. “We are in danger of a lose-lose scenario if pragmatism does not prevail.”

The UK financial-services industry, which employs 1.1 million people and accounts for 7 per cent of economic output, is set to be one of the fiercest battlegrounds in Brexit negotiations. France, Germany and Poland are among countries trying to lure banks and insurers away from London. Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and Brexit Secretary David Davis have vowed to maintain London as global finance hub.

Passporting

Prime Minister Theresa May wants to trigger the Brexit process by the end of March and the Lords panel said an early goal in the talks should be to “agree a transitional period so as to prevent UK-based financial-services firms from restructuring or relocating on the basis of a worst-case’ scenario.”

Executives including Alex Wilmot-Sitwell, president for Europe at Bank of America Corp., warned the committee of the complexities involved in moving employees and derivatives trading activities from London after Brexit, comparing it to moving nuclear waste. Banks have pressed the government to strike an interim deal with the EU to keep passporting — the ability of banks to sell their services freely across the bloc.

Current passporting rights bring inasmuch as 50 billion pounds (around Dh235 billion) in annual revenue to UK firms, according to the report. Arrangements for non-EU countries that provide “equivalence” in financial regulations are “patchy” and “vulnerable to political influence,” it said.

Rolet’s warning

The government “needs to determine as precisely as possible which firms currently rely on passporting and the degree to which equivalence provisions might provide a substitute,” Falkner said.

The committee also took evidence from London Stock Exchange Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rolet, who said stripping London of its euro-clearing operations could cost banks $77 billion in additional collateral, almost doubling what they post. Clearing houses stand between traders to prevent a default from spiralling out of control. Rolet estimated about 100,000 clearing-related jobs in the UK could be lost post-Brexit.

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Brexit
follow this tag on MGNBrexit
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

France
follow this tag on MGN
Brexit
follow this tag on MGN
Theresa May
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

