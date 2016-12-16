Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Turkey’s Akbank says targeted by hackers

Lender says it faces liability of up to $4m in attack on SWIFT payment system, but no customer data was compromised

Gulf News
 

Istanbul: Hackers targeted Turkish lender Akbank in a cyber attack on the SWIFT global payment system, the bank said, adding it faced a liability of up to $4 million (Dh14.7 million) from the incident but no customer information was compromised.

It was not immediately clear how much, if any, money had been stolen. The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to clarify whether any funds had been stolen.

Banks are facing an escalating threat to their systems as hackers have become more sophisticated, Reuters reported this week. Attacks targeting the global transfer system have succeeded in stealing funds since February’s heist of $81 million from the Bangladesh central bank.

In an emailed statement, Akbank said it had been targeted in a SWIFT attack on December 8.

It said it had immediately taken preventive measures and informed authorities and its systems were working properly.

Losses covered by insurance

There was no security breach or loss affecting its customers, it said.

“This has no impact on Akbank’s operations or financials. The maximum risk Akbank would face is $4 million,” it said, adding that any potential losses would be covered by insurance.

In February, hackers used stolen Bangladesh Bank credentials to send SWIFT messages requesting the transfer of nearly $1 billion from its correspondent account at the New York Federal Reserve. The hackers succeeded in transferring $81 million to four accounts in Manila.

The global SWIFT messaging network handles trillions of dollars in fund transfer daily.

Shares of Akbank, Turkey’s third-largest listed bank by assets, were down 1 per cent at 7.89 lira at 0910 GMT, compared with 0.6 per cent decline in the Istanbul Stock Exchange’s index of bank stocks.

More from Banking

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

Also In Banking

Monte Paschi said headed for nationalisation

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed