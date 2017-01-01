The 4P paradigm: Redefining banking

Each time you walk into a bank branch or let your fingers tap their way into the bank’s app, you are reiterating a confidence that your money is secure in the custody of seasoned risk evaluators; that your concerns about privacy match the discretion that is the hallmark of a good banker; and that your transactions are protected by regulation that has been honed since the dawn of the industry.

The path to earning and retaining consumer trust is forged by good intention matched by effective policy and responsive execution. This remains true even though the paradigms of banking are changing even as you read this. The millennial, and now Gen Z, as a consumer or as a colleague creates a whole new set of priorities. Whether in wealth management, lending or payments, competition for banks comes not only from other financial institutions but from a mobile manufacturer, a telecom company, a fintech disrupter, or a social media platform. The channels that a bank uses to interact with the customer are also evolving with technological innovation.

It is in precisely such an era of rapid change that respected traditional banks are working that much harder to retain the fundamental quality of trust. While the banking paradigm may have shifted, the personality traits that go into the making of a financial leader remain the same. I call these the four Ps.

Passion: Banking is about people and their passions. And a bank would not be able to support its customer’s aspirations if it was not staffed with people who are passionate about managing people’s money and managing risk. Regardless of the channel — a personal meeting, an interactive video teller or via live conversations — the banker should be able to help you chart your financial course through life events, planned milestones and personal emergencies.

No one is born to be a banker. Passion is about how invested you are in what you’re doing. There may be bankers who coast through their working lives doing the required minimum. The ones who are driven to make a difference, however, constantly upgrade their skills and acquire certifications necessary to function effectively. It’s about doing what you love and loving what you do. A banker who loves what she or he does is the one to bank on.

Perseverance: Many bankers with a long career in the industry have witnessed three or four major downturns, such as the Black Monday in 1987, the Asian financial crisis of 1997 and the global financial crisis of 2008. It’s easy to retain trust — and customers — when the going is good. It is only when the going gets tough that professionals with perseverance acquire and deploy a whole new set of skills at the right time.

In an upturn, the market leader focuses on growing market share, competing effectively and giving high returns to shareholders by creating an atmosphere that fosters innovation. In a downturn, the best bankers focus on controlling risk and minimising losses, without giving in to pessimism.

Positivity: Be Positive, they say. It is not just a blood group. It’s the attitude that can carry the day in these mutable times. This gap may not matter as much in some industries, but the best banker is responsive to both digital and analogue modes. You may be able to open an account with a selfie sent via WhatsApp but the mortgage loan application or KYC form still needs to be filled with a meticulous eye for detail.

As millennials, the first digital generation, demand a metamorphosis in the way they bank, today’s banker finds himself in a learning curve that is best navigated with a positive, open-minded attitude to integrating new technologies while retaining security, good sense and effective delivery.

Paranoia: Think about it: would Andy Murray or Virat Kohli get to number one in their respective fields without the edgy awareness of everything that is going on with the competition? A good bank, even at the top, and especially at the top, would be foolish if it became complacent. A modicum of paranoia keeps all of us on our toes and enhances our ability to spot opportunities and threats. Will Twitter start taking payments? Will Amazon or Google start issuing credit cards or managing wealth? At a top-notch bank, the leadership should have a 360-degree view of everything that is happening in their universe to be ahead of the game.

Being safe in a cocoon of complacency is never the way to success. True leaders understand that there is a real possibility of a fintech start-up taking on Goliath banking corporations simply by virtue of being more agile. They understand the need to play their best game at all times in the pursuit of retaining customer trust.

Suvo Sarkar, ‎Senior Executive Vice President & Group Head — Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates NBD