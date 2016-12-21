Mobile
Spanish banks face $4.2b hit from European court’s loan ruling

Ruling extends period over which banks must repay loans

Madrid: Spanish banks face having to repay customers more than €4 billion (Dh16.07 billion or $4.2 billion) after the European Court of Justice unexpectedly overturned a Spanish court ruling capping liabilities relating to a disputed mortgage clause. Banks will now have to compensate customers for what they lost on the mortgages before May 2013, when Spain’s Supreme Court declared them invalid if they had not been presented clearly. The home loans had an interest rate that could not fall below a benchmark, meaning customers lost out on the lower mortgage cost when rates dropped beneath this level. The ruling knocked shares in Banco Sabadell, Banco Popular, Caixabank and Liberbank — the banks most exposed to these “floor clauses”, which a Bank of Spain source said could have an additional impact of “slightly more than” €4 billion on the country’s banks.

