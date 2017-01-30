Mobile
Spain’s Bankia profits plunge as low rates bite

The bank blamed the 22.7% net profit drop to 804m euros partly on the negative interest rate environment experienced throughout the year

Gulf News
 

MADRID

Bankia, Spain’s fourth largest bank that was bailed out by the state in 2012, on Monday reported a much steeper drop in net profit for last year than analysts had expected. In a statement, the bank blamed the 22.7 per cent net profit drop to 804 million euros partly on “the negative interest rate environment experienced throughout most of the year” and the sale of a subsidiary in Florida. The bank said it was also forced to make exceptional provisions of 114 million euros ($122 million; $447.7 million) for planned settlements to clients who were sold mortgages deemed to have abusive interest rate floors.

Bankia is among several banks that sold mortgages which imposed a limit on how far interest rates could fall, even if real-time rates dropped below that limit.

