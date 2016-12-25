Shadow banking in China appears to have made a roaring comeback

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Shadow banking in China appears to have made a roaring comeback

Shadow credit such as trust loans, entrusted loans and bank-acceptance bills rose sharply to 479 billion yuan ($69 billion) in November

Gulf News
 

Chinese shadow-banking activity registered a surprise jump in November, throwing into sharp relief how policymakers are struggling to make good on their vow to rein in the runaway loan growth that threatens the stability of the financial sector.

Often cast as one of the weakest links in the global financial system given the potential threat it poses to Asia’s largest economy, shadow credit — which consists of trust loans, entrusted loans and bank-acceptance bills — rose sharply to 479 billion yuan (Dh253.3 billion; $69 billion), after having dropped to 55 billion yuan in October.

The surprise rebound may be a reaction to expectations for continuing yuan weakness as companies look to increase their local-currency liabilities at the expense of dollar-denominated obligations. “Today’s surprising data will likely trigger some regulatory concerns,” David Qu, China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday, citing the size and opacity of off-balance sheet lending from trust companies, brokerages, micro-lenders, pawnshops and even real-estate companies.

The rise could reflect “short-term speculation due to expectations of renminbi depreciation and producer-price inflation,” analysts at Nomura Holdings, led by Zhao Yang, wrote in a report on Wednesday.

Efforts to curtail shadow lending may exacerbate this month’s liquidity squeeze, as the yield on 10-year government bonds shoots up to 3.24 per cent from 2.74 per cent at the end of October — their highest level in more than a year.

“If Chinese regulators start to restrict shadow banking activities, there may be spillover effects to the bond market due to liquidity tightening,” Qu adds, referring to the prospect that redemptions from wealth-management funds would force asset managers to trim their bond positions.

Last month’s credit binge wasn’t confined to the shadow financial system.

Total social finance, the broadest measure of new lending, expanded the most since March at 1.74 trillion yuan, up from 896.3 billion yuan in October. While TSF data can be volatile, and there’s typically a month-on-month bounce given the October holidays, the rise was notably above median expectations of 1.1 trillion yuan, according to a Bloomberg survey. The 11.8 per cent increase on a year-on-year basis was driven by household lending growth, reflecting how property curbs have yet to kick in, as well as expansion in the shadow-banking sector.

“Seven months after the People’s Daily called time on the credit binge, the data suggest that little progress has been made,” Tom Orlik, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a note to clients.

Still, the rise in shadow credits last month may prove short-lived, amid a likely crackdown by Beijing, according to Barclays Bank. “We expect this rebound in off-balance-sheet lending to be transitory given the PBOC’s plan to strengthen oversight of commercial banks’ off-balance-sheet wealth management products,” China analysts, led by Jian Chang, wrote in a note.

More from Banking

tags from this story

China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

‘Poor man’s Rajan’ is new RBI deputy governor

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees