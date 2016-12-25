Rate hikes unlikely to hurt US, global growth prospects

The US Federal Reserve in Washington. Inflation in the US has been low for a long time. The market has been anticipating that there is going to be some pressure on inflation in the near future.

Dubai: The recent policy rate hike and likely further two or three more hikes by the Federal Reserve next year is unlikely to impact the US economic growth because of the fundamental strength of the economy and the potentially expansionary fiscal policy of the Trump administration, said William J Mills, vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer, North America of Citi.

“I don’t think a gradual increase in rates is going to hurt growth. The recent rate increases have been widely anticipated by the markets, and the Fed has demonstrated that they have their matrix criteria for rate hikes. I think there is a consensus that the US economy is doing fine,” said Mills.

Inflation in the US has been low for a long time. The market has been anticipating that there is going to be some pressure on inflation in the near future. The unknown is the policies of the new administration and its impact on inflation.

With inflation rising and policy rate hikes coming in a phased manner, short-term real interest rates (policy rates deflated by inflation) are expected to fall from already low levels keeping the interest costs low for corporates.

Brexit and EU politics

While political changes can pose threat to business models in some markets in short to medium term, Citi expects there are ways to deal with such changes as they come.

“We have been around for 204 years. We are pretty adept to dealing with political changes. The key for us is our client base. As long as our client base is consistent in terms of their strategic directions, our vision and direction do not change much,” said Mills.

In Brexit, for instance, the bank had coincidentally set up an Irish bank last year. Post-Brexit the bank is a relatively better position to execute deals for its customers across the Europe, although its brokerage business based out of London could be affected if passporting is impacted as a result of Brexit.

“We are relatively in good shape and that is not going to change our strategy fundamentally. We may have to move a few people around depending of the type of [Brexit] deal they finally arrive,” Mills said.

Elections in key European countries such as Germany, France and the Netherlands next year are potential source of instability threatening disintegration of EU. Mills said Citi is prepared for any eventuality.

“We have looked at all kinds of scenarios from the beginning of the Greek crisis and crises related to peripheral Europe. We have looked at a number of scenarios and analysed risks including a break up of EU. If politics gets in the way, we have to be savvy to work around that,” said Mills.