Paschi gets approval to extend bond swap offer to Dec. 21

MILAN: Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA received regulatory approval to extend a debt-for-equity swap in a last-ditch effort to raise 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) privately and avoid a state rescue.

The exchange offer will involve about 4.5 billion euros of Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities. It started on Friday and will run until 2pm on December 21, the Siena-based bank said in a statement. Monte Paschi, which faces a December 31 deadline to complete the fund-raising, will also promote a swap on 1 billion euros of hybrid securities issued in 2008 known as FRESH.

“We see a strong execution risk of the capital increase,” Manuela Meroni, an analyst at Banca IMI SpA wrote in a note Friday. “The most likely scenario is that the Italian government may intervene in order to sustain MPS with a precautionary capital increase,” with the bank’s creditors sharing the cost.

Chief Executive Officer Marco Morelli, who took over in September, is racing to find backers for his effort to clean up the bank’s balance sheet. The failure of the recapitalisation would be a blow to Italy’s sputtering efforts to revive a banking industry that’s burdened with about 360 billion euros in troubled loans, dragging down the economy by limiting lending.

The shares rose as much as 4.9 per cent and were up 1.4 per cent as of 10.22am in Milan trading. Monte Paschi has fallen 82 per cent this year, giving the company a market value of 615 million euros, less than an eighth of what it’s trying to raise from investors.

Monte Paschi aims to raise enough from the second bond conversion to get a commitment for about 1 billion euros from Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, while the banks advising the deal would place shares with investors in the market, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Monte Paschi offered 100 per cent of face value for junior Tier 2 notes and 85 per cent for subordinated Tier 1 notes, while terms for the FRESH conversion still have to be determined. Bondholders have already agreed to exchange about 1.02 billion euros for shares.

Should the share offering succeed, 28 billion euros of soured loans will be bundled into securities and sold to investors, removing them from Monte Paschi’s balance sheet. The capital being raised would be used to cover the bank for losses it would book in selling the troubled loans. If the sale isn’t successful, the conversions of debt to equity would be nullified.

If the private capital increase isn’t successful, the bank would have to seek aid from the government. Under European banking rules, losses must be imposed on bondholders if taxpayer money is used. The state is discussing a so-called precautionary recapitalisation that would potentially limit bondholder losses, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The terms and the amount of stock to be sold to investors will depend on the results of the swap, the lender said. In the share sale, 35 per cent will be offered to retail investors and 65 per cent to institutional investors, including potential anchor investors. Existing shareholders will have first right of refusal to buy 30 per cent of the offering reserved to retailers.