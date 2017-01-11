Oman denies Gulf talks to obtain multibillion dollar deposit
Muscat: Oman denied a news report that it is holding talks with the Gulf States to secure a multibillion dollar deposit in its central bank.
“The news report is baseless,” said the statement issued by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.
The statement said Oman has sufficient reserves and there is no risk to the value of the Omani riyal.
The statement come following a Reuters’ story on Tuesday saying that Oman was negotiating with Gulf Arab states to secure a multibillion dollar deposit in its central bank that would boost its foreign exchange reserves and head off any pressure on the riyal.
Oman’s 2017 General Budget focuses on austerity measures and spending cuts owing to the plunge in oil prices. Government spending this year is projected to total 11.7 billion riyals (Dh111.3 billion) and revenues 8.7 billion riyals, which would result in a deficit of 3 billion riyals.
Oman posted a budget deficit of 5.3 billion riyals in 2016, as revenues declined by more than 30 per cent. The actual deficit has turned out to be much bigger than expected this year; it was 4.8 billion riyals in the first 10 months of 2016, according to official data.
The country expects 4.5 billion riyals from crude oil, 1.6 billion riyals from natural gas and the remaining from other sources, according to the figures released in the official gazette recently.