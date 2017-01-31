NBAD profit up 1% to Dh5.3b in 2016
Dubai: The National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) reported on Tuesday nearly Dh5.3 billion in net profit for the full-year 2016, marking a one per cent increase over the Dh5.23 billion recorded in 2015.
The bank attributed the slow growth in profits to several macroeconomic challenges “including volatility in financial and currency markets driven by political and economic uncertainties.”
The figures put net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016 alone at Dh1.33 billion – a 28 per cent jump over the Dh1.04 billion recorded in the same quarter of 2015.
Meanwhile, revenues for the full year reached Dh10.8 billion, up two per cent over the Dh10.5 billion in 2015, while revenues for the fourth quarter were Dh2.7 billion – up six per cent year-on-year.
“The bank maintained its prudent approach to risk management as challenging market conditions persisted in the UAE. Net impairment charges increased 26 per cent year-on-year to Dh1.191 billion, which was in line with guidance provided by management at the beginning of the year,” NBAD said in its analysis report.
The bank’s board of directors recommended a dividend distribution of 45 fils per share in cash, which will be submitted to shareholders at the general assembly that will convene on February 28.