Kazakhstan revokes licence of small lender Kazinvestbank

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kazakhstan revokes licence of small lender Kazinvestbank

It is the first such move by the country’s central bank in a decade

Gulf News
 

Almaty: Kazakhstan’s central bank on Tuesday revoked the licence of Kazinvestbank citing its repeated failures to process payments and money transfers properly.

The central bank said in a statement that it had appointed a temporary administrator at the bank and would seek its liquidation. The country’s deposit insurance fund, also controlled by the central bank, would pay out Kazinvestbank’s retail deposits within its insurance limits, the statement said.

With assets of about $574 million (Dh2.1 billion), Kazinvestbank ranks as No.20 among the former Soviet republic’s 34 banks. Kazinvestbank did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The last time Kazakhstan’s authorities took away a bank’s licence was in 2006. Since then several banks have given up their licences voluntarily, usually because of mergers and acquisitions.

After the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, several Kazakh banks defaulted on their debt and were nationalised and kept afloat by capital injections from the state.

The slump in oil prices in the past two years has hit Kazakhstan’s oil-dominated economy, forcing the authorities to abandon an exchange rate peg in August 2015. Since then, the country’s tenge currency has lost nearly half of its value against the dollar.

The central bank had planned to carry out a banking system-wide stress test this year, but said this month it would only be completed in 2017.

More from Banking

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

Also In Banking

Spanish banks lose EU case over mortgage

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan