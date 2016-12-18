Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Italy’s Monte Paschi to start taking orders for shares

Chief Executive Officer Marco Morelli is racing to find backers in his effort to clean up the bank’s balance sheet

Gulf News
 

Rome: Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA will begin taking orders for shares Monday as it aims to complete raising €5 billion ($5.2 billion) by the end of the year to avoid a rescue by the Italian government.

Monte Paschi will sell stock to institutional investors through Thursday, while the offer for retail investors will end on Wednesday, the Siena, Italy-based bank said in a statement Sunday. The lender didn’t provide terms of the offer. The price and total number of shares to be sold will be determined based on investor demand and on the outcome of the separate debt-to-equity swap, people familiar with matter have said.

Chief Executive Officer Marco Morelli, who took over in September, is racing to find backers in his effort to clean up the bank’s balance sheet. The failure of the recapitalisation would be a blow to Italy’s sputtering efforts to revive a banking industry that’s burdened with about 360 billion euros in troubled loans, dragging down the economy by limiting lending.

In the share sale, 35 per cent will be offered to individual investors and 65 per cent to institutional investors, including potential anchor investors. Existing shareholders will be offered a chance to buy 30 per cent of the offering reserved for retail investors before the sale is open to others.

The lender last week extended a debt-for-equity swap that is one of the three main interlocking pieces of the bank’s capital-raising plan. The bank also plans a cash infusion from anchor investors and a share sale.

The offer, involving the exchange of about 4.5 billion euros of Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities, is set to end at 2pm on Wednesday. Monte Paschi, facing a Dec. 31 deadline to complete the fund-raising, also will promote an exchange on 1 billion euros of hybrid securities issued in 2008 known as FRESH at 23.2 per cent of face value, the lender said in a filing on its website.

In the previous swap offer, bondholders have already agreed to exchange about 1.02 billion euros for shares.

Should the share offering succeed, 28 billion euros of soured loans would be bundled into securities and sold to investors, removing them from Monte Paschi’s balance sheet. The capital being raised would be used to cover the bank for losses it would book in selling the troubled loans. If the sale fails, the conversions of debt-to-equity would be nullified.

If the private capital increase isn’t successful, the bank would have to seek aid from the Italian government. Under European banking rules, any losses must be imposed on bondholders if taxpayer money is used. The state is discussing a so-called precautionary recapitalisation that would potentially limit bondholder losses, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

More from Banking

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

Monte Paschi said headed for nationalisation

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed