FGB concludes aircraft financing deal

Bank acts as adviser, facilitator on deal

Gulf News
 

Dubai: FGB announced it has concluded one of Abu Dhabi’s first Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) aircraft financing deals, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The financing deals were part of Abu Dhabi Global Market’s innovative SPV regime, and were arranged to refinance two Etihad A380 aircraft bridge financing, which were maturing in December 2016 and originally financed by FGB.

The bank acted as adviser and facilitator, and said it is continuing to work with ADGM to welcome further SPVs.

first gulf bank

