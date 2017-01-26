FGB board to discuss financial results
Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based First Gulf Bank (FGB) said its board of directors will meet on January 31 to approve the bank’s financial results for the full year 2016.
These will be the bank’s last financial results before it merges with the National Bank of Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2017.
In a statement posted to the Abu Dhabi bourse, FGB said the board will also discuss convening the annual general assembly meeting, and fixing a date and agenda for the meeting.