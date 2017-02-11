Ex-AIG chief Greenberg settles, admits approving fraud

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ex-AIG chief Greenberg settles, admits approving fraud

Settlement brings to an end to a 12-year legal saga initiated in the pre-financial crisis era

Gulf News
 

New York: Two former executives at US insurance giant AIG admitted Friday to approving fraudulent transactions which masked the company’s financial health, ending a 12-year court battle in New York.

Former CEO Maurice ‘Hank’ Greenberg and Howard Smith, the company’s former chief financial officer, admitted to overseeing the transactions, which were designed to hide losses and inflate reserves, the New York State Attorney-General’s Office said.

Greenberg agreed to pay $9 million (Dh33 million), representing much of the bonuses he received between 2001 and 2004, the period when the transactions appeared in the company’s financial results.

The settlement brought an end to a legal saga initiated in the pre-financial crisis era by then New York Attorney-General Eliot Spitzer in 2005.

AIG itself had settled with New York in 2006, paying $1.6 billion to resolve the matter. Later elected governor, Spitzer stepped down in 2008 in the wake of a prostitution scandal.

Greenberg and Smith finally went on trial in September, after years of delay as defence lawyers battled the charges.

Attorneys for Greenberg argued he could not have been aware of the transactions, given the size and complexity of the company.

Prosecutors alleged that Greenberg and Smith engineered a $500 million transaction with Berkshire Hathaway’s General Re to bolster AIG’s loss reserves improperly and oversaw another transaction with an offshore company to convert underwriting losses into investment losses.

Eric Schneiderman, the current attorney-general, said Friday that Greenberg’s resistance had finally come to an end.

“Today’s agreement settles the indisputable fact that Mr Greenberg has denied for twelve years: that Mr Greenberg orchestrated two transactions that fundamentally misrepresented AIG’s finances,” Schneiderman said in a statement.

In a statement published by the Attorney-General’s office, Greenberg, 91, said he had been aware of the transactions and involved in both.

“I knew these facts at the time that I initiated, participated in and approved these two transactions,” Greenberg was quoted as saying. He added that as a result of them, financial statements relied on by investors “inaccurately portrayed” the company’s financial health and performance.

Similar wording appeared in a statement in Smith’s name.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

Britain’s Cooperative bank puts self up for sale

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year