EU’s courting of London banks may derail 5-year Tobin tax drive

Brussels: German and French efforts to lure UK-based banks unsettled by Brexit may stumble over an obstacle of their own making — a planned tax on financial transactions.

Finance ministers from 10 European Union countries, including Germany’s Wolfgang Schaeuble and France’s Michel Sapin, plan to convene this month to discuss the tax. Along with the familiar issues they’ve been struggling with for more than five years, they must now factor in how the tax might damage their appeal to banks seeking to relocate from London.

A decision to impose the tax could benefit Ireland and Luxembourg, which have also actively courted the big banks and are not part of the group pursuing the tax.

“Germany and France are expending quite a lot of effort trying to entice financial services to Frankfurt and Paris, including derivatives desks,” said Dan Neidle, a partner at Clifford Chance in London. “This isn’t going to work if the financial transaction tax is introduced by Germany and France.”

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, proposed the tax in 2011 to make sure the industry paid its fair share after the costs borne by taxpayers during the financial crisis. When the plan failed among all EU nations, a smaller group sought a compromise under “enhanced cooperation” rules, which require consensus from at least nine countries. Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain are still at the table.

Coalition politics

Schaeuble said in December that enhanced cooperation may not be the right tool for the plan, renewing his push for a global tax. “Everyone in Europe who will implement an FTT, and his neighbour will not, faces a lot of problems,” he said.

Yet finance ministers including Schaeuble and his Austrian counterpart, Hans Joerg Schelling, who’s leading the talks, can’t easily walk away because of coalition agreements at home with Social Democrats who support the tax. With elections in Germany and France this year, the issue retains political significance.

“The finance ministers can’t bury the FTT,” said Udo Bullmann, a German Social Democrat lawmaker in the European Parliament. Bullmann said that he “won’t stay quiet” because of social inequalities that need to be addressed.

Meanwhile, banks are working on their Brexit contingency plans now that Prime Minister Theresa May has made clear the UK will quit the single market and instead seek a “bold and ambitious” trade agreement that maintains market access. To retain so-called passporting rights to sell their services cross-border throughout the EU, banks may need subsidiaries located in the bloc.

Job movement

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has said that “it looks like there will be more job movement than we hoped for,” while HSBC Holdings Plc CEO Stuart Gulliver said staff generating about 20 per cent of London revenue may move to Paris.

Banks may be “more relaxed then they should be” about the tax, Neidle said. “If I was a bank and I thought there was a 15 per cent chance that the tax will happen, then I would think carefully before moving into an FTT jurisdiction.”

The commission, which is responsible for drafting legislation, has said that a text may be ready by midyear.

It’s plausible that opponents of the tax will gain the upper hand because of Brexit concerns, said Nicolas Veron, a senior fellow with Bruegel, a Brussels-based think tank.

“In this context of many jurisdictions including France wanting to eat the City’s lunch, you could see further member states retreating from the project,” Veron said. “Especially with the debate about clearing and location policy, it would be a bit strange to pursue an FTT on derivatives right now.”