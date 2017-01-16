Mobile
Emirates NBD reports Dh7.24bn 2016 net profits

Net income declined 1 per cent as a contraction in margins more than offset asset growth

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Emirates NBD the UAE’s largest lender reported Dh 7.24 billion net profit for the full year 2016, up 2 per cent compared to the previous year.

The operating performance was helped by further recoveries from legacy impaired loans which offset lower non-interest income. Net interest income declined 1 per cent as a contraction in margins more than offset asset growth.

The board of directors has recommended to maintain the 2016 dividend at 40 fils per share.

“2016 marked another successful year for Emirates NBD as we continued to deliver improved profitability and a stronger balance sheet amid a challenging environment,” said Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman, Emirates NBD.

For the fully year, the bank’s total income of Dh14.7 billion, declined 3 per cent year on year mainly due to lower non-interest income. Total assets at Dh448 billion was up by 10 per cent from end 2015. Customer loans at Dh290.4 billion surged 7 per cent from end 2015 and customer deposits were up by 8 per cent at Dh310.8 billion compared to 2015.

“The Group is well positioned to utilise our strong franchise, capital and liquidity base to take advantage of growth opportunities in our preferred markets. We are confident that, going forward, our prudent business model shall continue to deliver a solid performance and deal with the opportunities and challenges that will present themselves,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD.

The bank’s net interest income declined 1 per cent as a contraction in margins more than offset asset growth. Core gross fee income held steady despite one-off impact in the fourth quarter of 2016 from the Egyptian Pound devaluation whilst income from property and investments securities declined on lower disposals.

Cost of risk improved to 83 basis points as impairment charge of Dh2.6 billion is 23 per cent lower than in 2015, helped by more than Dh3 billion of writebacks and recoveries. Enhanced asset quality during 2016 as impaired loan ratio improved to 6.4 per cent whilst the impaired loan coverage ratio strengthened to 120.1 per cent.

Advances to deposit ratio at 93.4 per cent remains within the management’s target range. The bank raised over Dh20 billion of term debt at competitive pricing, through private placements, a sukuk issue and a club loan which further boosted structural liquidity.

“The Group’s liquidity position remained strong, bolstered by a stable and highly diversified deposit base and our ability to raise over Dh20 billion of term funding. Given the ongoing challenging environment, we will remain focused on controlling expenses and managing risks whilst ensuring that we continue to invest to support future growth,” said Group Chief Executive Officer, Shayne Nelson.

Bank’s tier 1 capital ratio, at a healthy 18.7 per cent, grew on the back of retained profit .

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Emirates NBD
