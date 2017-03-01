Emirates NBD ranked top bank brand in the UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates NBD ranked top bank brand in the UAE

Brand valued at $3.4 billion

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Emirates NBD is ranked the UAE’s most valuable banking brand with a $3.406 billon brand valuation in The Banker’s annual brand valuation league table.

The Bank also secured a spot among the top 100 global banking brands, coming in seventy-fifth worldwide up from ninety-sixth in 2016.

Emirates NBD has moved up almost twenty places from its 2016 spot in The Brand Finance Banking 500, a prestigious ranking of the world’s 500 biggest banks, conducted by brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance, and published in the February edition of The Banker. The Bank has been ranked second among all banks in the Middle East and Africa region.

“In the past year, Emirates NBD has launched campaigns that resonate strongly with our target audience and we feel rewarded to be recognised for our successful efforts. Going forward, we will continue to engage with our core audience and enhance the Emirates NBD brand with our focus on customer-centricity and our drive to offer our customers a new age, superior and a 24X7 accessible customer experience,” said Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD

In addition to its brand engagement, the bank delivered a solid set of results at the year end of 2016 with net profit up 2 per cent from 2015 to Dh7.24 billion, driven by asset growth and higher recoveries which helped offset lower non-interest income.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGNEmirates NBD

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Emirates NBD
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

India needs ‘bad bank’ to clean up soured debt

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators

Saudi King's luggage: 2 limos, 2 elevators