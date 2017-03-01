Emirates NBD ranked top bank brand in the UAE
Dubai: Emirates NBD is ranked the UAE’s most valuable banking brand with a $3.406 billon brand valuation in The Banker’s annual brand valuation league table.
The Bank also secured a spot among the top 100 global banking brands, coming in seventy-fifth worldwide up from ninety-sixth in 2016.
Emirates NBD has moved up almost twenty places from its 2016 spot in The Brand Finance Banking 500, a prestigious ranking of the world’s 500 biggest banks, conducted by brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance, and published in the February edition of The Banker. The Bank has been ranked second among all banks in the Middle East and Africa region.
“In the past year, Emirates NBD has launched campaigns that resonate strongly with our target audience and we feel rewarded to be recognised for our successful efforts. Going forward, we will continue to engage with our core audience and enhance the Emirates NBD brand with our focus on customer-centricity and our drive to offer our customers a new age, superior and a 24X7 accessible customer experience,” said Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD
In addition to its brand engagement, the bank delivered a solid set of results at the year end of 2016 with net profit up 2 per cent from 2015 to Dh7.24 billion, driven by asset growth and higher recoveries which helped offset lower non-interest income.