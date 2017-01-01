Deutsche Bank chairman rules out European merger — Frankfurter Allgemeine

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Deutsche Bank chairman rules out European merger — Frankfurter Allgemeine

Achleitner says new bank capital rules threaten European lenders

Gulf News
 

BERLIN: Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner has ruled out a European merger or a state bailout after the lender’s mortgage settlement with the US

Department of Justice, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

The bank, Germany’s biggest, last week announced a $7.2 billion (Dh26.4 billion) settlement with the US Department of Justice over its sale and pooling of mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

“The management board in principle looks at everything that could help the business,” Achleitner said in an interview with the weekly newspaper published on Sunday.

“At the moment, however, enthusiasm for a pan-European merger is muted as we have other priorities,” he said, when asked why Deutsche does not merge with Italy’s UniCredit or another lender.

Deutsche, which is trying to simplify its operations to make it more efficient, will keep its investment banking operations and ensure they comply with political and regulatory rules, Achleitner said.

Supervisors including Germany’s Bundesbank and the European Central Bank have called for more consolidation in the banking sector, saying there are still too many banks despite a steady fall in the number of branches since the 2008 financial crisis.

Higher capital requirements would put European banks at a competitive disadvantage to their US rivals, Achleitner said, referring to efforts by the Basel committee of supervisors to tighten bank capital rules to avoid a repeat financial crisis.

“The global rules, established with the Basel accord, must not one-sidedly reflect the views of the Americans,” Achleitner said.

The former finance chief of Allianz said European banks needed to defend their interests more vigorously against rivals in the United States where lenders are helped by state-sponsored bodies such as Fannie Mae, allowing them to shed part of the risk of mortgages.

“It’s obvious that national interests are increasingly being defined and represented in a more robust fashion,” Achleitner said. “It’s about time that we Europeans stand up for our interests too.” Separately, Achleitner said government aid for players in the financial industry would not become an issue in Germany.

“No one in Germany needs to worry about rescuing banks,” said Achleitner, who confirmed he will stand for re-election as chairman at the bank’s annual general meeting in May.

By contrast, the Italian government has earmarked 20 billion euros ($21 billion) to bolster its ailing lenders.

The Bank of Italy said on Thursday that total costs for the state bailout of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena would come to about 6.6 billion euros.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

SBI sees loan growth jumping from 25-year low

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Fog delays, cancels more Dubai flights

Fog delays, cancels more Dubai flights