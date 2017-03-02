Citigroup said in talks for Saudi return after exit in 2004

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Citigroup said in talks for Saudi return after exit in 2004

The New York-based bank has started sounding out potential staff in expectation that the license application will succeed

Gulf News
 

London: Citigroup is in advanced discussions for a banking licence in Saudi Arabia, returning after a more than 10-year absence from the kingdom, as the bank looks for ways to capitalise on financial reforms, according to people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based bank has started sounding out potential staff in expectation that the licence application will succeed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Ahmad Bozai, Citigroup’s chief operating officer for Middle East and Africa, and Carmen Haddad, a senior private banker for the firm’s operations in the region, are among executives in talks with Saudi Arabian regulators, two of the people said.

The bank has yet to receive a licence and talks may still falter, they said. A spokeswoman for Citigroup declined to comment. The Capital Market Authority, which would issue the license, said in a statement that it won’t comment on any application before a final decision is reached.

The licence would seal the bank’s return to the kingdom after winning a role as lead adviser on the country’s first international bond sale, which raised $17.5 billion (Dh64.2 billion) last year. Saudi Arabia is becoming more attractive to foreign banks as it takes steps to overhaul its economy, including plans for what could be the largest ever initial public offering with the listing of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Citigroup has set up a companywide task force, led by some of its most senior employees, to target business opportunities in Saudi Arabia, people familiar with the matter said in September. The firm lost a key banking license when it sold its stake in Samba Financial Group in 2004. The bank made unsuccessful attempts to return to the country in 2006 and 2010.

Exit ‘mistake’

Without a license from the CMA, international banks face restrictions on working on deals that are signed in Saudi Arabia or takeovers in which the target company is based in the kingdom.

Citigroup can already pitch for international bonds and advisory work for Saudi clients from Dubai or their other global offices. The US bank was also able to pitch for the sovereign bond as the government is excluded from CMA rules.

The bank opened its Saudi operations in 1955 in the Red Sea port of Jeddah. In the 1970s, the government forced foreign banks to sell majority stakes in their local operations to Saudi nationals, but a 2003 capital-market law opened the door for foreign banks to apply for licenses.

In 2004, Citigroup was focusing on countries where it could control a majority stake. That strategy led to the sale of its 20 per cent stake in Samba, formerly known as Saudi American Bank, to the state’s Public Investment Fund for $760 million.

The exit was called a “mistake” in 2007 by Mohammad Al Shroogi, the bank’s then-managing director for the Middle East. In the intervening years, Citigroup executives have continued to visit the kingdom and expressed interest in returning to Saudi Arabia.

Implementing Saudi Arabia’s plans to restructure the economy and privatise assets — known as Vision 2030 — “could translate into a fantastic wallet for the investment banks,” Omar Iqtidar, Citigroup’s investment banking head in the Middle East, said in a May interview in Dubai.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

India needs ‘bad bank’ to clean up soured debt

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March