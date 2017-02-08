Chairman leads deal to buy stake in Arab Bank for $1.12b

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Chairman leads deal to buy stake in Arab Bank for $1.12b

Arab Bank is one of the Arab world’s largest privately owned banks and operates in 30 countries

Gulf News
 

AMMAN: A consortium of Arab and Jordanian investors led by Arab Bank Chairman Sabih Al Masri has bought a 20 per cent stake in Jordan’s Arab Bank Group for $1.12 billion (Dh4.11 billion), the bank said on Wednesday.

It said the deal to buy the stake from Oger Middle East Holdings, part of the Lebanon’s Hariri family business empire, involved a consortium including 40 investors, a majority of them Jordanian.

Masri led the negotiations after the family of Saudi Arabia’s Fawaz Alhokair dropped a planned $1.1 billion offer.

Masri told Reuters the purchase price was 6.25 dinars (Dh32.27, $8.82) per share. Arab Bank’s shares closed at 6.32 dinars on Wednesday.

Arab Bank is one of the Arab world’s largest privately owned banks and operates in 30 countries. It owns 40 per cent of Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank ANB.

Arab Bank’s growth has long been tied to its regional and global expansion. The bank has assets of more than $46 billion, 600 branches on five continents and a reputation for withstanding political upheaval.

“This sale will enhance the stability of the banking sector and is a vote of confidence in Jordan’s economy at this time,” Masri said.

Arab Bank’s 2016 net profit rose 20 per cent to $533 million which it attributed to diversified operations and growth in revenue from core banking activities.

Construction giant Saudi Oger began seeking buyers for its stake in the bank over a year ago to help ease cash flow problems brought on by difficulties in the Saudi building sector.

It owes around 15 billion riyals ($4 billion) to banks, plus billions more to contractors, suppliers and employees, sources told Reuters in September.

The Arab Bank stake sale was expected to help it repay a $1.03 billion loan from regional and international banks due to mature this month.

More from Banking

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN
sar

Also In Banking

QNB eyes Southeast Asia after beating goal

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system