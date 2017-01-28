Mobile
Arab Bank Group reports 20% growth in net profit

Net operating income before provisions and taxes tops $1.1b

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Arab Bank Group announced its 2016 results, reporting a growth of 20 per cent in net profit. Net operating income before provisions and taxes exceeded $1.1 billion (Dh4.04 billion), whilst the group’s net profit after tax touched $533 million for the year 2016, compared to $442 million in 2015.

Excluding the effect of foreign currency devaluations, the bank has shown a consistent solid growth during 2016 whereby loans and advances grew by 6 per cent to reach $23.7 billion and customer deposits grew by 3 per cent to reach $33.6 billion.

Sabih Masri, chairman of the board of directors, stated that the group’s strong performance and success in dealing with the challenging and changing operating environment reflected its prudent operating policies.

