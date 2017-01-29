ADIB, AAIB lead arrangers for Dh325m facility
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) acted as the bookrunner and underwriter for a Dh325 million Islamic financing facility for Dubai-based property developer Omniyat.
In a statement on Sunday, the bank said that it was also the mandated lead arranger along with Arab African International Bank for the financing facility. The deal was structured to meet Omniyat’s financing objectives, particularly for its Opus Project, a mixed use development comprising offices, hotel, and serviced residences designed by late architect, Dame Zaha Hadid.