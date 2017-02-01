ADCB group head “cautiously optimistic” following financial results

Dubai: Following the announcement of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s (ADCB) 2016 financial results, Arup Mukhopadhyay, group head of consumer banking, has described his outlook for the retail banking segment as “cautiously optimistic.”

ADCB’s net fee income of Dh1.472 billion was up 2 per cent in 2016, a result of an increase in net retail banking fees of Dh706 million, which in turn was up 10 per cent year-on-year.

“In 2017, I expect we will see a decline in personal loan volumes, typically impacted by job losses. I expect credit card payments to increase,” said Mukhopadhyay.

He conceded that job losses had affected personal loans in 2016, but expressed his confidence in other segments of the industry.

“Wealth management, investments and the insurance business all did well. Credit cards have also held up quite well.”

When asked about loan impairments on credit cards, Mukhopadhyay responded that “loss rates on credit cards were well within control.”

The salaried segment of the market typically drives the retail business, he said, particularly credit cards which are tied to an affluent group of customers in the bank’s portfolio. Due to the expatriate population needing jobs to stay in the country, these secure products tend to perform well.

Regarding ADCB’s reduction of exposure to risky customers, the group head said that “we haven’t stopped lending to any segments of the market.”

For Mukhopadhyay, areas of focus in 2017 include consolidating ADCB’s private bank position, growing its credit card, wealth management, and assets business.