ABN Amro Q4 earnings beat estimates on Dutch growth, lower provisions

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ABN Amro Q4 earnings beat estimates on Dutch growth, lower provisions

Netherlands’ largest domestic lender posted fourth-quarter net profit of 333 million euros ($352 million)

Image Credit: AFP
ABN AMRO chairman Kees van Dijkhuizen (left) and CFO Alexander Rahusen during the presentation of the group’s 2016 results in Amsterdam yesterday.
Gulf News
 

AMSTERDAM

ABN Amro, the Netherlands’ largest domestic lender, on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter net profit of 333 million euros ($352 million), beating expectations due to strong economic growth in the Netherlands.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen profit at 279 million euros, versus 272 million euros in the same period a year prior.

“Profitability improved on the back of growth in the loan book — mortgages, small and medium enterprise (borrowers) and corporate loans, and significantly lower impairments,” said CEO Kees van Dijkhuizen, who replaced Gerrit Zalm on Jan. 1.

Notably, loan impairments fell to 35 million euros from 124 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Net interest income margin improved to 1.53 per cent, from 1.47 per cent.

Van Dijkhuizen noted that growth in the company’s mortgage book was the first since 2010 and in the small and medium sector, the first since before the 2008 financial crisis.

The Dutch economy grew 2.1 per cent in 2016 and is expected to accelerate in 2017, though the company noted risks from possible protectionist policies emanating from the new US

administration, and fallout from Britain leaving the European Union, as Britain is one of the Netherlands’ largest trading partners.

With 80 per cent of ABN’s business focused on the Netherlands, it is seeking to grow international lending, focusing on commodities, renewable energy, food supply chain and utility providers.

“We have started on-boarding new clients in these sectors,” Van Dijkhuizen said. “This shows that our bank can achieve growth both in the Netherlands and abroad.” However, the change will not occur swiftly: ABN said that in the fourth quarter its lending was 79 per cent domestic and 21 per cent international.

ABN continues to hold a large amount of capital: its Tier 1 equity ratio, a common measure of solvency for banks is now at 17 per cent, up from 16.6 per cent at the end of the third quarter.

ABN has argued it needs to hold the money pending new guidance from the Basel committee on how much capital must be held to offset risk-weighted assets, notably mortgages — an issue that affects ABN and its major rivals in the Dutch market, Rabobank and ING.

ABN declared a dividend of 84 cents per share, from 81 cents in 2015, in line with its policy of distributing 45 per cent of underlying profit.

The bank remains 70 per cent owned by the Dutch state after its nationalisation during the 2008 financial crisis and re-listing in November 2015.

More from Banking

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsBanking

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Banking

UAE Central Bank pushing banks to lend to SMEs

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her