VW’s diesel scandal may implicate more employees, Chairman says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

VW’s diesel scandal may implicate more employees, Chairman says

Highlighting the struggles the German carmaker faces to resolve the deepest crisis in its history

Gulf News
 

Frankfurt

Volkswagen AG chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch said the number of employees implicated in its diesel-emissions scandal could rise beyond those identified so far, highlighting the struggles the German carmaker faces to resolve the deepest crisis in its history.

US authorities asked VW to refrain from taking steps against some employees in order to not jeopardise ongoing investigations, Poetsch told reporters late Monday at a press conference in Geneva.

The probe could widen to “a number of people,” Poetsch said, declining to elaborate on the exact number of employees potentially involved or the management ranks of those expected to be investigated. (Bloomberg)

More from Automotives

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGNVolkswagen

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Automotives

$2.4m convertible among most outrageous cars

Business Gallery

Check out new cars unveiled in Geneva

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media