UK car output hits 17-year high but investment tumbles

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UK car output hits 17-year high but investment tumbles

Britain built 1.72 million vehicles in 2016, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said

Gulf News
 

LONDON

British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but the country’s vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33 per cent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on Thursday.

Carmakers had lobbied hard against Brexit, saying that it could result in the imposition of export tariffs that would make UK plants uncompetitive.

Britain built 1.72 million vehicles in 2016, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said, adding that the annual increase of 8.5 per cent lifted output to its highest since 1999 and the third-highest since the 1970s.

However, the SMMT said that investment in the sector, which tends to make decisions about future production two to three years before a model rolls off the production line, fell by a third to 1.66 billion pounds ($2.1 billion).

“We do see companies at least delaying decisions until there is greater certainty,” SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes told reporters.

Among the British car industry’s concerns is the requirement of many free-trade deals between countries and blocs for more than 50 per cent of components in a car to be made locally. Britain currently averages 41 per cent.

If Britain fails to secure a preferential deal with the European Union during the two-year divorce talks due to begin by the end of March, cars made in Britain could become subject to a 10 per cent World Trade Organisation tariff on exports.

More from Automotives

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Automotives

Volkswagen recalls nearly 600,000 Audis in US

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services