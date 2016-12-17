Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Uber says it’s ‘just like’ Tesla in ignoring California DMV

Uber’s self-driving cars remained on the road as of Friday

Gulf News
 

San Francisco: Uber Technologies Inc, doubling down on its decision to ignore California Department of Motor Vehicles rules on autonomous vehicles, said it hasn’t behaved any differently than Tesla Motors Inc, whose electric cars include a technology called autopilot.

The ride-hailing service made its self-driving cars available last week to customers in its hometown of San Francisco. Brian Soublet, the state DMV’s chief counsel, on Wednesday declared Uber’s decision “illegal” and asked the company to stop driving its autonomous cars on public roads.

Uber’s self-driving cars remained on the road as of Friday, said Anthony Levandowski, head of the company’s Advanced Technologies Group, who pointed toward Tesla’s electric cars to justify Uber’s actions.

“What we are doing today is just like Tesla,” Levandowski said.

Tesla has registered with state regulators, although the company hasn’t filed updates when its vehicles are involved in car crashes or when drivers have to intervene to take over from the autopilot technology. Uber hasn’t registered with the DMV at all.

The DMV on Thursday seemed to dismiss the Tesla-Uber comparison, saying it doesn’t consider Tesla’s vehicles autonomous and subject to the reporting requirements. “The Tesla vehicles with autopilot are not autonomous, they are not included under their AV testing permit,” a DMV spokesman said in a statement.

The California vehicle code defines an autonomous vehicle as a “technology that has the capability to drive a vehicle without the active physical control or monitoring by a human operator.”

Uber’s cars can’t drive without the monitoring of a human operator, Levandowski said. He declined to compare the company’s technology with Alphabet Inc’s self-driving cars, which use human supervisors to monitor their systems. Alphabet, which recently spun out its self-driving cars into a separate group called Waymo, reports accidents and interventions to the DMV.

Levandowski declined to say whether Uber would keep its cars on San Francisco’s streets. “We are continuing our discussions with the DMV and all other interested parties,” he said Friday. “I can’t speculate what the future is going to be but we’re committed to talking with people and resolving it.”

Asked for comment, a DMV spokesman wrote in an email, “We’ll get back to you.”

More from Automotives

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

Also In Automotives

Uber stops self-driving cars in California

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party