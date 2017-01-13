Renault shares slide as France opens probe into diesel emissions
PARIS: Paris prosecutors opened a preliminary probe into emissions by Renault SA vehicles weeks after fraud watchdogs said their research found enough material to require further investigation, sending the automaker’s shares sliding.
The investigation into unidentified people was opened on Thursday and will look into suspected fraud which could have made the cars a safety hazard, a spokeswoman for the prosecutors office said by telephone. Renault didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the investigation.
Renault shares fell as much as 6 per cent in Paris trading.
The probe of nitrogen oxides emitted by vehicles in France is rooted in the Volkswagen AG diesel scandal. The industry has been under increased scrutiny since US regulators found in September 2015 that the German carmaker had installed software to detect when emissions are being tested, and that turned off the anti-pollution systems during regular driving.
In January last year, Renault shares crashed after a report that government fraud investigators had searched the Boulogne-Billancourt, France-based company. PSA Group premises were also raided by government fraud investigators in April.