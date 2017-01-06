Mobile
Honda overtakes rivals in China as sales surge for global carmakers

Honda Motor Co Ltd sees brisk pace of business ahead of Ford and Toyota Motor Corp.

Image Credit: Reuters
A flag with the company logo flies outside the Honda Motor Co. plant in Yorii, Saitama prefecture, Japan, March 8, 2016.
 

Beijing: Sales surged for global automakers in China in 2016 as consumers rushed to buy cars to make the most of a tax incentive, with Honda Motor Co Ltd seeing a particularly brisk pace of business ahead of Ford and Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota has traditionally led Honda in China — the world's largest auto market — but last year Honda sped past with a year-on-year sales growth of 24 percent to 1.25 million vehicles, helped by a steady stream of fresh models particularly in the hot sport-utility vehicle segment.

Toyota reported an 8.2 percent rise in 2016 sales. The automaker expects to sell at least 1.2 million vehicles this year, roughly flat with 2016.

Ford reported a growth in China sales of 11.9 percent to 1.24 million vehicles in 2016, not including sales of its premium Lincoln brand, according to a Reuters calculation.

All three companies, however, continued to lag sales by Nissan in China. Nissan's sales grew 8.4 percent to 1.35 million vehicles in the country last year.

Earlier this week, General Motors Co and its joint venture partners reported sales of 3.87 million vehicles in China for 2016, up 7.1 percent, cementing the country's position as the US automaker's top market for a fifth consecutive year.

Demand for cars in the Asian giant got a shot in the arm last year from China's move to cut taxes on small-engine cars.

