GM to cut 1,100 Michigan jobs as SUV output shifts to Tennessee
New York
General Motors Co. will cut production and dismiss 1,100 workers at a plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a sport utility vehicle model to another factory in Tennessee.
The Lansing Delta Township plant will cease output of GMC Acadia SUVs on May 12, Tom Wickham, a GM spokesman, said in an email. The largest US automaker said in the second quarter of last year that its factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee, would begin building the revamped Acadia and add about 800 new jobs.
GM had the highest inventory among major automakers as of the beginning of February, with 107 days supply of cars and light trucks, according to Automotive News Data Centre. (Bloomberg)