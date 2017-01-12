Ford beams were up before Mexico plant aborted to Trump’s cheers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ford beams were up before Mexico plant aborted to Trump’s cheers

The automaker is working now on a plan to compensate those manufacturers and return the land to its owner, the government of Mexico

Gulf News
 

Southfield, Michigan: Before Ford Motor Co abruptly cancelled a factory in Mexico criticised by President-elect Donald Trump, the foundation was poured, some of the steel beams were up, and parts makers were already lined up to supply the plant.

The automaker is working now on a plan to compensate those manufacturers and return the land to its owner, the government of Mexico, said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of the Americas. The company intends to eventually disclose the construction cost of the aborted project, he said.

“It’s not an easy decision to cancel a plant that you’ve already started,” Hinrichs said after a speech at Automotive News World Congress in Detroit. “We don’t take it lightly. It was a big decision to build the plant in the first place and it was a big decision to cancel it.”

Ford told Mexico’s government of its intent to scrap the $1.6 billion (Dh5.8 billion) small-car factory on the morning of January 3, just before making the decision public. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company now plans to build Focus compacts at its existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. Executives made the decision when they saw sales projections for the car were lower than anticipated, Hinrichs said.

“We stayed true to our commitment to the Focus programme to make it in Mexico,” he said.

Ford is attempting to make peace with Trump after the US president-elect made the company a frequent target of criticism on the campaign trail. The second-largest US automaker cancelled the factory last week and said it will add 700 jobs to a plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. Trump tweeted his praise and turned his ire toward General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp for building cars south of the border.

“Ford just announced that they stopped plans for a $1 billion plant in Mexico and they’re going to be moving into Michigan and expanding very substantially an existing plant,” Trump said on Wednesday during his first formal press conference since the election. “I appreciate that from Ford. I hope that General Motors will be following, and I think they will be.”

Earlier today, GM spokesman Tony Cervone declined to discuss his company’s manufacturing investment plans, calling it a “complex business with a lot of inputs and considerations.” GM looks forward to “engaging the new administration in conversation”.

More from Automotives

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
toyota
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year