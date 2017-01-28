Bosch to disclose provisions in May related to VW diesel scandal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bosch to disclose provisions in May related to VW diesel scandal

Bosch, the world’s largest car-parts maker, supplied control software for the 2- and 3-liter diesel motors at the heart of Volkswagen’s emissions-test cheating scandal

Gulf News
 

Stuttgart, Germany: Robert Bosch GmbH will disclose provisions in May for costs related to its involvement in Volkswagen AG’s diesel-emissions scandal as the German car-parts supplier continues its probe into possible misconduct by employees.

“We started investigations right away in September 2015 and want to know in-depth what has happened,” Chief Executive Officer Volkmar Denner told journalists late Thursday in Bosch’s home city of Stuttgart, Germany. “We had internal compliance systems before, of course, and we’re constantly reviewing them.”

Bosch, the world’s largest car-parts maker, supplied control software for the 2- and 3-liter diesel motors at the heart of Volkswagen’s emissions-test cheating scandal, though its exact involvement remains unclear. Bosch reached an agreement in principle last month to largely resolve class action litigation at a US federal court in San Francisco, but details won’t be disclosed until a definitive deal has been signed off by Judge Charles Breyer. The company said at the time that it neither acknowledged plaintiffs’ allegations nor accepted liability.

Denner confirmed that details of the settlement are due to be presented to Breyer at the end of the month. The closely held manufacturer is set to outline the provisions when it publishes detailed full-year earnings figures on May 4. Bosch employees aren’t subject to travel restrictions, Denner said when asked about the arrest of a VW manager in Miami earlier this month.

US. Queries

Apart from the civil claims, Bosch faces an investigation by US prosecutors into possible criminal charges, people familiar with the matter said in September. Denner said investigations by US authorities might drag on beyond the targeted settlement of civil claims at the end of this month.

German prosecutors are also looking into whether Bosch employees helped VW rig software to cheat on emissions tests. A so-called statement of facts signed in January by the US. Department of Justice and VW as part of a $4.3 billion settlement on criminal charges doesn’t contain a reference to Bosch. The only supplier mentioned in the document, which includes an account of the criminal conduct at VW dating back as early as May 2006, is Berlin-based IAV GmbH, a company that’s 50 per cent owned by the German carmaker.

Bosch also supplied technology for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV vehicles that are subject to a separate US probe into possible emissions-standards violations. Denner declined to comment on talks with Fiat Chrysler, citing ongoing investigations.

Even as it wrestles with those probes, Bosch will keep up investments in strategically important projects including possible takeovers, the CEO said. It will spend 300 million euros ($321 million) by 2021 to expand work on artificial intelligence, Denner said.

More from Automotives

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGNVolkswagen
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsAutomotives

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Volkswagen
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Automotives

VW overtakes Toyota as world’s top carmaker

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads