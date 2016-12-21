Mobile
Union Properties confirms projects valued at Dh900m

Company yet to consider financing options

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Union Properties (UPP) confirmed on Wednesday it is undertaking two projects; a theme park valued at around Dh600 million, and the Link Motor City project with a project value of Dh300 million.

The theme park project’s masterplan has been approved in principle by Dubai Municipality, and UPP is currently waiting for clearance from Dubailand to conduct a detailed feasibility study, based on which financing options will be considered.

A feasibility study also still needs to be prepared for the Link Motor City project, after which financing options will be considered.

