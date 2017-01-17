Tech heavyweights have a say in Dubai’s office realty

Dubai: Oracle, Samsung and Huawei are bringing their influence to bear into a different space - Dubai’s office property market to be precise. All three as well as SAP are among the prominent names to have taken out major leases at brand new buildings in Tecom, and consolidating the free zone’s status as one of the happening locations for commercial realty in the city.

“The new additions in Tecom have had significant leasing activity, with The Edge having Oracle, Butterfly winning Samsung and SAP, and Huawei having its own HQ,” said Matthew Green, Head of Research and Consulting at CBRE, the property services firm. “Because of the sustained demand, Tecom has been historically under supplied - there’s very little space that remains.”

Tecom office rentals currently average between Dh175-Dh200 a square foot, depending on whether the property belongs to the master-developer or operated by a private developer.

The Tecom offerings, plus the massive $1 billion development-in-the-making ICD Brookfield Place in DIFC, and One Central at DWTC (Dubai World Trade Centre) will provide the bulk of Dubai’s much needed Grade A office space between now and the end of the decade. One Central, which has won over some high-profile tenants such as Schlumberger, offers dual licensing, i.e., for onshore and offshore activities out of a single location.

“ICD Brookfield (heading for a late 2018/early 2019 opening) would be the gamechanger for the office market because of the extremely efficient use of space - all 1 million square feet of it,” said Green. “And DIFC is another location where new office space is at a premium.” (DIFC rentals are in the range of Dh350 a square foot.)

According to CBRE - which released its annual “Market Update Report” - says Dubai’s office market activity continues to run at two speeds - within Grade A and at the free zones, there is no let up in demand, but properties that are not so face intense pressure on rentals.

“The secondary market continues to weaken, with a 12 per cent annualised decline in rental values brought about by a persistent oversupply of strata office product and a general softening of demand fundamentals,” said Green.

But even with the high demand, rents for Grade A locations are nowhere near the Dh600 a square foot such properties commanded in 2008.

“New office supply in Dubai remains extremely limited - there’s little appetite among investors for strata office properties,” said Green. “Strata ownership only complicates the leasing process. And because strata has been found not to work well in offices, it has had a big impact on supply in Dubai - we are projecting about 0.9 million square metres in three years.”

In Dubai’s residential space, developers - at least a majority of them - will stick with creating value propositions for mid-market buyers/investors. “Smaller units and lower construction costs will be the developers’ focus to ensure the value orientation,” said Green.

“Our expectations are that residential rents will remain under pressure while property values could see some small increases. A lot of investors will be happy with that.”

