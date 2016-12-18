Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Plenty of locations where Dubai developers can go under Dh1m

Clusters off MBZ Road and Dubai South offer such opportunities to go mid-market

 

Dubai: Even though land prices have gone up, developers in Dubai can still create smaller sized residential units at prices of Dh1 million and under in clusters located off Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. 

"There are restrictions on height of buildings in clusters such as Arjan and Majan in Dubailand - the floor area ratio (FAR) at these locations tend to be between 2-4," said Sailesh Irani, Director at Sun & Sand Developers, which recently delivered a project in Silicon Oasis and is looking to acquire plots for new ventures. 

"That compares to a 6 plus FAR high-rise clusters such as Dubai Marina would have. 

"Where FAR is lower, developers can execute low-rise projects at a faster pace, create smaller sized units and offer prices more in tune with the lower mid-market buyers' budget. But land prices tend to carry a premium.

"The challenge then for developers is not necessarily the land costs, (which would be Dh120-Dh150 a square foot), but how they manage the construction expenses. That will decide much flexibility they have in setting their eventual prices."

In recent months, a handful of Dubai's developers have had off-plan launches offering homes much lower than the market average. These include sub-Dh1 million units from Nshama, the joint venture Emaar South and the master-developer Dubai South. Others like Damac are offering plot sales for buyers to decide how much they want to spend on creating the properties. 

But these are still isolated instances. According to the latest Phidar Advisory report, "most new developments are affordable only to mid-high and high-income households, so negative and even sluggish growth can impact occupier demand.

Segmented affordability analysis shows that too many developers are building too many premium developments affordable only to mid-high to high income households. 

"Developers vary considerably in ability to deliver, which will continue an established trend of quality fragmentation.

"The developer should orient the product around the occupier and then use the underlying occupier research to market to the investor. Investors should demand more substantive marketing material from developers, grounded in credible occupier research that verifies that this home meets demand."    

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

Expand

Share your views.

More from Property

tags from this story

Dubai Marina
follow this tag on MGNDubai Marina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Dubai Marina
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Property

UPP confirms projects valued at Dh900m

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party