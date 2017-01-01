New supply helps speed up Sharjah’s rental dips

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New supply helps speed up Sharjah’s rental dips

But Ajman’s residential leasing market is proving resilient as tenants chase value

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
An arerial view of the Sharjah corniche
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai residents chasing a rental bargain in Sharjah or Ajman do have a few options to choose from — but there is no guarantee the favourable circumstances will remain through 2017.

Sharjah’s property rental market seems to have acutely felt the impact of substantial new supply being delivered in the last two years. And some of these landlords have been offering rents at or slightly lower than the market average, especially on the high-end ones.

“In terms of the market’s performance, the softening of (rental) values has been across the board,” said Suzanne Eveleigh, who heads Cluttons’ Sharjah office. “But when you look at property types, small such as one-bedroom flats and three-bedroom villas have been more resilient than larger properties.

“Due to current economic conditions, the leasing market in Sharjah is very much price sensitive at the moment. For a past number of years we witnessed tenants seeking units with additional facilities on-site.

“But in recent months we’ve seen a shift towards finding the best value for money and foregoing the allure of outdoor swimming pools, gyms and other such facilities for apartments they perceive to offer value for money.

“Therefore, the more reasonably priced residential towers are the best performing in the market at present.”

Chasing value is also one reason why Ajman’s residential leasing market has been quite resilient even with the economic headwinds leaving an impact elsewhere in the UAE property market. More high-rises being delivered also helped decide it for residents wishing to relocate from costlier rental neighbourhoods in Sharjah, for instance.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

More sub-Dh2m homes convince more buyers

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays