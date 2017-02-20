Nakheel receives Dh4.2b low bid for Deira Mall

Dubai: Nakheel said on Monday it received three construction bids for Deira Mall, the retail, dining and entertainment hub planned for its Deira Islands project.

The lowest of the bids submitted before Monday’s deadline was Dh4.2 billion, the developer said.

Deira Mall is to feature more than 1,000 shops, cafés, restaurants and entertainment outlets in a leasable area of four million square feet, and a multi-storey car park with 8.400 spaces.

Its atrium will have a retractable roof to allow open-air shopping and natural light in cooler months.

The mall is designed to be the centrepiece of Deira Boulevard, a Dh5 billion community of 16 residential towers with nearly 2,900 apartments and an additional 500,000 feet to shop space.

A construction centre for Deira Boulevard was released in January.

A second mall on Deira Islands, the Night Souk, will feature 5,300 shops and 100 cafés and restaurants, Nakheel says the Night Souk, now fully leased and due to open in 2018, will be the world’s largest night market.

Deira Islands is due to add 40km to Dubai’s coastline, including 21km of beachfront.

