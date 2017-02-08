Nakheel outlines the blueprint for Madinat Al Arab

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nakheel outlines the blueprint for Madinat Al Arab

The massive 522 hectare development in Jebel Ali is being split into five zones

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Nakheel continues with creating new mixed-use hubs in the city, the latest being the confirmation of a consultant for the 522 hectare “Madinat Al Arab” development at the Waterfront in Jebel Ali. The project spans five zones, with infrastructure design on four of the five zones nearly complete.

The infrastructure construction tender is due for release in second quarter of 2017, and should be one of the biggest in the year. Meanwhile, Nakheel has appointed Dar Al Handasah for the infrastructure design, engineering and site supervision services at Madinat Al Arab.

The development will encompass 288 plots, designated as for mixed-use.

“Madinat Al Arab’s strategic location, within easy reach of Dubai World Central Airport, the Expo 2020 site, recently-opened attractions and theme parks and the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, makes it a significant area for growth and development. We are reinforcing our commitment to the area and its investors by moving ahead with infrastructure in this key part of Waterfront,” a Nakheel spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Network of communities

In the area, Nakheel has already completed the Veneto and Badrah communities, which feature around 800 homes and a community retail centre, due to open this year. Nearby, there is the Jebel Ali Gardens community for 40,000 people, also under development.

The developer, which recently announced full-year profits of just under Dh5 billion, is currently creating a network of communities that will form part of its leasing portfolio. The Madinat Al Arab is on a site that was to be of a much bigger destination, but was downsized post the downturn.

Nakheel has also confirmed that it will maintain the pace at which it seeds the market with new project tenders.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
nakheel
follow this tag on MGNnakheel
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
nakheel
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

Moody’s upgrades Aldar rating to Baa2

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system