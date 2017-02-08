Nakheel outlines the blueprint for Madinat Al Arab

Dubai: Nakheel continues with creating new mixed-use hubs in the city, the latest being the confirmation of a consultant for the 522 hectare “Madinat Al Arab” development at the Waterfront in Jebel Ali. The project spans five zones, with infrastructure design on four of the five zones nearly complete.

The infrastructure construction tender is due for release in second quarter of 2017, and should be one of the biggest in the year. Meanwhile, Nakheel has appointed Dar Al Handasah for the infrastructure design, engineering and site supervision services at Madinat Al Arab.

The development will encompass 288 plots, designated as for mixed-use.

“Madinat Al Arab’s strategic location, within easy reach of Dubai World Central Airport, the Expo 2020 site, recently-opened attractions and theme parks and the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, makes it a significant area for growth and development. We are reinforcing our commitment to the area and its investors by moving ahead with infrastructure in this key part of Waterfront,” a Nakheel spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Network of communities

In the area, Nakheel has already completed the Veneto and Badrah communities, which feature around 800 homes and a community retail centre, due to open this year. Nearby, there is the Jebel Ali Gardens community for 40,000 people, also under development.

The developer, which recently announced full-year profits of just under Dh5 billion, is currently creating a network of communities that will form part of its leasing portfolio. The Madinat Al Arab is on a site that was to be of a much bigger destination, but was downsized post the downturn.

Nakheel has also confirmed that it will maintain the pace at which it seeds the market with new project tenders.

