Manazel to launch project in Ghantoot locality
Dubai: Manazel Real Estate is preparing to launch a “major coastal real estate project” in the UAE. Details are to be announced at Abu Dhabi City Scape in April. The project will be located in the Ghantoot area, a coastal area situated between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This project is currently in the licensing stage. “Our planned project in Ghantoot will appeal to customers who are interested in high quality properties,” said Mohammad Mehanna Al Qubaisi, Chairman.
