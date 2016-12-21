London’s luxury homes will not have it easy

London: If 2016 was a tough year for London’s luxury property market, 2017 may not provide any respite.

Values for prime properties in the UK capital were pummeled this year as higher sales taxes and uncertainty surrounding the country’s exit from the European Union forced sellers to accept an average discount of 10 per cent in order to achieve sales, according to data compiled by researcher LonRes. That compares with 4 per cent in 2013.

The market will remain subdued next year as relief on mortgage interest is reduced, capital-gains tax increases and new rules regarding inheritance tax deter buyers.

“If buyers were facing increased stamp duty on the way in, they are now asking themselves what they will be facing in terms of capital-gains tax and inheritance tax on the way out,” Marcus Dixon, head of research at LonRes, said. “Next year may mark a couple more percentage points off prices, but it’s transaction volumes that will really be further suppressed.”

Despite a 39 per cent surge in transactions in March, when buyers rushed to purchase homes before extra stamp duty levies were enforced the following month, the number of prime central properties sold in 2016 dropped 24 per cent from a year earlier, the data shows. Prices reached a low of at least 22 months in September and are now 6.9 per cent below the November 2014 peak after a small rebound in the fourth quarter, the data shows. The average price per square foot is now £1,787 (Dh8,100 or $2,208). “Buyers were expecting prices to fall considerably more after Brexit; hence they were offering considerably less because nobody wanted to catch a falling knife,” Dixon said. “However, some now think prices have bottomed out and see it as a good time to get back in the market.”

He said the uptick that resulted from the change in sentiment isn’t expected to continue next year, and prices will be little changed.

