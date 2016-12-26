Eshraq Properties says accepts resignation of board member
Dubai
Eshraq Properties on Monday its board has accepted the resgination of a board member.
Yasser Hamad Al Sagayer has resigned from the board, and Khaled Abdul Aziz Al Mazed has been appointed as a substitute on the board, the company said in a statement posted on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s website.
On Monday, Eshraq shares closed nearly 1 per cent higher at Dh1.03. The stock has gained 87.27 per cent so far in the year compared to 3.45 per cent gains on Abu Dhabi index.
