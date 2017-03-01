Emaar reveals a 72-storey hotel for the Downtown

Dubai

Emaar’s hospitality division has announced plans for an architecturally distinctive property in Downtown Dubai, an address that already has its fair share of attractions. The latest launch is a 72-storey curvilinear tower that will be a lifestyle resort as well as offer serviced residences to be managed by Address Hotels + Resorts.

The 196 rooms and 532 serviced residences will open up to views of The Dubai Fountain, Burj Khalifa, the rest of the Downtown and the Arabian Sea.

“It is uniquely positioned as a city lifestyle resort — which integrates all the romantic charm of a resort with the convenience, amenities and appeal of a city hotel,” said Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group. “Address Boulevard is exceptional in all its facets — from the architecture to the interiors, the unobstructed views of iconic attractions, and our uncompromising approach to superior guest service.”

As with the exterior, lot of attention will be focused on the interior, and that will be done through art installations. A total of 48 artists and 251 pieces of art will be on display. An art consultancy commissioned a number of established and emerging artists to produce these pieces. These include a large sculpture titled “Wings” and a 46-piece bespoke collection of chandeliers themed “The Spirit of Timeless Luxury”.

