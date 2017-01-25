Dubai’s brokers netted Dh1.5b in commissions last year

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai’s brokers netted Dh1.5b in commissions last year

They did so from 32,932 transactions the market recorded during the period

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The property market may not have been operating at full throttle, but Dubai’s brokers still managed to put in Dh1.5 billion in commissions during 2016. This they achieved from 32,932 transactions, according to data from Dubai Land Department.

The Dh1.5 billion describes the amount earned by property brokers registered in the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, with the sum representing 2 per cent of the total value of recorded deals.

Based on their nationality, UAE citizens rank first in terms of the number of brokers in the market, followed by Indian and Pakistani nationals.

“With its incentive environment, the market attracted huge numbers of brokers from around the world, promoting Dubai real estate both locally and globally,” said Yousif Al Hashimi, Deputy CEO of Rera. “Brokers play a vital role in promoting the real estate market in Dubai.

“DLD has ensured the legality of their activities by issuing legislations that guarantee the rights of all parties, and by introducing numerous training courses.”

In Dubai, there are currently 5,933 active brokers and 2,285 registered brokerage offices. The report also confirms the growing presence of women licensed to take on estate agent duties — today there are 1,946 women doing the job, representing 33 per cent of the total.

Overall transaction activity had dipped last year from a year ago tally. But in recent weeks, sales and marketing campaigns showcasing Dubai projects have started to show up in more frequency, suggesting the market is reasonably confident that a sustained upturn in buying activity is possible.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
dubai property

Also In Property

Ask PW: How to find a good agent in Dubai?

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services