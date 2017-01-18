Dubai realty sales top Dh12b in first 15 days

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai realty sales top Dh12b in first 15 days

Burj Khalifa unit goes for Dh18m, while Palm Jumeirah home gets Dh10.5m

Gulf News
 

Dubai

The first 15 days of the year sure has provided Dubai’s property market with a ballast — Dh12 billion worth of transactions were done during the period in both the freehold clusters and outside.

A unit in Burj Khalifa recorded a sale of Dh18 million plus and another for Dh12 million. Palm Jumeirah followed by selling a home at a price tag of Dh10.5 million.

Land-related transactions took up Dh7.5 billion of these from 520 transactions, with cash sales adding up to Dh3 billion from 302 deals. Mortgage-based ones made up 190 transactions and Dh4 billion.

Sales of buildings notched up Dh682 million, with those transacted on cash totalling 287 and worth Dh532 million.

The largest investment deal during the first fortnight was for a piece of land in the Zabeel 2 area, acquired for over Dh584 million. There were followed by two plots in the Al Markaz Al Tujari 2 (sold for Dh435 million) and Dh114 million in Jebel Ali.

For buildings, Jebel Ali was the favoured spot with one going for Dh5.2 million, followed by one in Al Quoz for Dh4.6 million.

For information on the real estate sector, within the UAE, please visit our sister site, GNProperty.com.

More from Property

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessProperty

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Property

Hot property deals in Dubai this winter

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found